Today, Jai Wolf marks a return with his first official single in three years, “Want It All” featuring rising pop sensation Evalyn. The song arrives as the first taste of Jai Wolf’s new installment of artistry, and the first single from his upcoming album. The captivating music video, directed by director Andrew Donoho (The Strokes, Joji, Janelle Monae), features an intricately choreographed dance performance. It was created with AI and ranges in visual aesthetics from oil paintings to futuristic art.

“This era feels like a true rebirth by pushing my sound into new territories while still feeling grounded in my usual sonic palette,” says Jai Wolf. “While a lot of electronic music is defined by the production, I really wanted to focus on lyrics and songwriting for the new music. It’s been cathartic putting my feelings to paper and then extrapolating them even further through interpretative dance for the music video. I’m grateful for Evalyn, Andrew, Monica, Rishi and Manfred for being a part of this record and bringing the music video to life!”

“Want It All” is rife with rich instrumentation, from crisp drums to warm brass notes and an underlying melody that feels like sitting next to a fire on a cold, lonely night.

Watch the official music video below.

Photo via Oswaldo Cepeda