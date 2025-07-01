The Prodigy add more dates to 2026 Arena Tour with Carl Cox

It seems like The Prodigy are on the tip of everyone’s tongues at the moment. After a mind-blowing performance at Glastonbury this past weekend, the transcendental band remain in headlines, after they announced two more dates will be added to their arena tour, which features Carl Cox.

The news of their UK / Ireland 2026 Arena tour was officially announced last Monday, 23 June, and since then fans have been in a complete frenzy online, and rightly so! Their genius decision to include the living legend Carl Cox on their tour has only increased excitement and anticipation tenfold, as Carl will be playing an opening two hour, three deck vinyl set each night.

Initially, the tour consisted of 10 arena shows across the UK, including one show in Ireland. Now, with the tour being extended, two more UK dates have been added. On Friday, 1 May they will perform at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, as well as Utilita Arena in Newcastle on Saturday, 2 May.

On social media The Prodigy shared; “Due to demand The Prodigy have extended their UK & Ireland Arena tour, with special guest Carl Cox, to include Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Friday 1st May and Newcastle Utilita Arena on Saturday 2nd May. Tickets for both shows go on general sale 9am BST Wednesday 2nd July here – via the link in bio. The Prodigy HQ”

This tour is shaping up to be a real defining moment in The Prodigy’s legacy, as well as Carl Cox’s already groundbreaking career. Be part of this momentous occasion, secure your tickets HERE

