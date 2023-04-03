CloZee and LSDREAM have just revealed they have a collaborative album coming out in 2024. The two went B2B at Summer Camp in 2021 and fans have been clamoring for more from the duo ever since. CloZee released her most recent album, Neon Jungle, back in 2020 in the height of the pandemic. LSDREAM released his most recent in 2021, PEACE LOVE & WUBZ.

Both artists fall into the same (very) broad category of experimental bass and for the two of them to team up is something that’s sure to produce otherworldly results.

“Last year, we got in the studio to weave our sounds together and create a song, which then turned into a few songs… We realized we love making music together, so there is a CloZee x LSDREAM album that must happen!!” shared CloZee on social media. “This project is so meaningful and special for us, it continues to be such an inspiring journey, as neither of us have done a collab album before. To answer the question we get all the time, the album will be out in early 2024!!! We’ve also been working on our own solo albums, which are gonna come out this summer!! We’re so grateful for all the love and excitement around this collab album, so we wanted to give you an update.”

Recordings of their set from SCAMP are few and far between, but you can watch one below to get an idea of the sounds you might hear next year in their debut collaborative album.