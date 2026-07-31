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Eugene Luu Flips Flying Lotus' 'Mudhole' Into A Tech House Club Weapon
ERWI x Rownie Join Forces For Heavy-Hitting Bass Cut ‘AIR’
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ERWI x Rownie Join Forces For Heavy-Hitting Bass Cut ‘AIR’

July 31, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Budapest-based producer Rownie and Belarusian artist ERWI have linked up forAIR, out now via Goost Music. The collaboration brings together two distinct corners of the bass world: Rownie’s genre-hopping approach, built over a decade of work spanning Alternative-Pop through UK Bass, Trap and DNB, and ERWI’s darker, sound-design-driven style, marked by aggressive low end and a melancholic, abstract edge.

Rownie has spent years building credibility across multiple lanes, picking up support from Tomorrowland One Radio, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Shane 54, DJ Feel and Aurosonic along the way, plus a release history on Kannibalen Records alongside acts like Imanu, Apashe, Dr. Ozi and YMIR. His track ‘Could Be Better’ held a spot in Beatport’s Trap/Future Bass Top 10 throughout August. ERWI, meanwhile, has built a name as a producer and finger-drummer known for versatile, heavy bass work that runs in the same circles as Eluun, Trinist and Tom Finster, some of the rising names associated with Rampage

On ‘AIR‘, those two approaches meet in a track that leans into bassline and EDM trap territory, pairing weighty low-end design with the kind of melodic sensibility Rownie has carried across his catalogue. It’s a fitting sound for fans of Eluun, Future Fire, Tom Finster or Imanu, and marks a strong addition to Goost Music’s roster.

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July 31, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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