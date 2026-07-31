NURKO Turns Toward The Light On Debut Album Solstice, Launches Mental Health Initiative Thrive Together

NURKO has released his debut studio album Solstice via Omni Project / Create Music Group, a 19-track project that leans into the emotional, pop-driven melodic bass sound he’s spent years refining. The record pulls in a wide range of collaborators, including Kiesza, iann dior, Micah Martin, Casey Cook, Crystal Skies and Amidy, and centers on themes of healing, grief, resilience and finding light after difficult periods, threads that have run through NURKO’s music since he first broke through.

The New York-based producer, born Jack Leech, has built that emotional throughline over roughly a decade in the scene, from early support on YouTube channels like Chill Nation and MrSuicideSheep, to a Halsey ‘Without Me’ remix that crossed 50 million streams, to ‘Sideways’, his ILLENIUM and Valerie Broussard collaboration that landed in Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Top 10. His 2022 debut EP Arrival pushed him into his first headline tour, and his Astralwerks tenure since has included the EPs Discovery and UNITED.

Alongside the album, NURKO is launching Thrive Together, a mental health initiative built around benefit concerts, awareness campaigns and partnerships with mental health organisations, framed under the idea of using music to help people feel less alone. The initiative kicks off with a charity event and album release party at Perry’s Beach in Santa Monica on August 2, part of a run of upcoming shows that also includes stops in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Sunnyvale, San Diego and New York. A full album-themed tour is set to be announced in October, with dates beginning in March 2027 across cities including Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago and New York.

With Solstice, NURKO positions his most personal project yet as both a musical and emotional undertaking — pairing his established melodic bass sound with a broader mission to turn listener connection into real-world support.

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