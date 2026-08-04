How a Spotify Loophole Lets Strangers Hijack Your Artist Profile

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A flaw in Spotify’s distribution pipeline is leaving artists vulnerable to having music uploaded to their profiles without consent, and it’s happening more often than most fans realize.

The Mechanics Behind the Mix-Up

When a distributor delivers a release to Spotify, they submit far more than audio and artwork. Metadata included in that delivery, specifically the Spotify Artist ID, determines which profile the release lands on. If that ID is entered incorrectly, whether by accident or design, the track can end up attached to the wrong artist entirely. Some cases trace back to genuine name confusion between similarly titled acts. Others look more deliberate, with releases apparently mapped to established profiles in an effort to piggyback on an existing audience.

More Than a Cosmetic Issue

An artist’s Spotify profile functions as a brand, and a stray or unauthorized release can do real damage to it. Beyond confusing fans, a mismatched track can throw off Release Radar placement and algorithmic recommendations, clutter an artist’s catalog, and force hours of cleanup that pull focus away from actual music-making. For independent artists who’ve spent years building credibility, the appearance of an unrelated release on their page can feel like more than a technical glitch.

Stuck Between Two Companies

Resolving the issue isn’t always straightforward. Spotify typically redirects affected artists back to the distributor responsible for the original upload, and many report getting stuck in a loop of support tickets and delayed responses as both parties point fingers. It raises a bigger question: why does the current system allow an existing Artist ID to be selected without stronger verification of ownership in the first place?

What Artists Can Do

Artists who discover unauthorised music on their profile are advised to contact their distributor immediately, file a report through Spotify for Artists, and document everything, including release URLs, ISRCs, UPCs, and screenshots, to speed up resolution. Until platforms and distributors close the gap on verification, the burden largely falls on artists to police their own catalogs rather than focus on creating.

The Bigger Picture

As digital distribution continues to lower the barrier to entry for independent artists, cases like these are a reminder that accessibility and accountability haven’t caught up with each other. Until Spotify and distributors build in stronger safeguards around artist verification, musicians will likely keep finding themselves in the position of having to defend a profile they never asked to protect in the first place.