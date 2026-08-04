Bright Lights Confirms She Has an Unreleased Track With Avicii and David Guetta

Grammy-nominated vocalist Bright Lights has revealed she’s sitting on an unreleased collaboration with Avicii and David Guetta. The singer-songwriter, born Heather Bright, dropped the news casually in the comments section of an Instagram post promoting her upcoming album, responding to a fan who asked if she had any unreleased Avicii material. She confirmed the track exists and hinted she might eventually “dust off the cobwebs” and bring it back out, though no title or additional details were shared.

The reveal adds to the long list of unreleased music Avicii left behind, much of which has surfaced gradually since his passing, most notably on his 2019 posthumous album TIM. Bright’s own catalog runs deep in dance music history: she penned and provided uncredited vocals for Porter Robinson’s 2012 anthem ‘Language’, and has since collaborated with the likes of Zedd, Hardwell, and Benny Benassi.

In the same announcement, Bright confirmed that the closing track on her forthcoming album, ‘All’s Well That Ends’, will feature the full vocal version of the song that ultimately became ‘Language’, giving longtime fans a rare look at where the track originated.