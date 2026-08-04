Alan Walker Returns to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves With ‘Pain’

Alan Walker is heading back into South Town. The Norwegian producer has released ‘Pain’ his second contribution to the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves soundtrack, teaming up with British singer-songwriter Jordan Shaw for a track that pairs Walker’s signature widescreen production with an anthemic vocal hook. Built to land both as a standalone dance record and as a soundtrack cut tied to the game’s combat and story beats, ‘Pain’ arrives as one of the marquee drops for the project’s Season 2, following Moontalk’s ‘Sonata’ as the chapter’s opener.

Walker isn’t new to the Fatal Fury universe. He launched the soundtrack initiative back in 2025 with ‘Mind of a Warrior’, a collaboration with SORANA, and now returns with Shaw, an artist who’s built his own name as a sought-after topliner since breaking through with ‘Something Real.’ Speaking on the release, Walker called it an honor to contribute to Season 2, adding that bridging his love of gaming and music brings a unique sense of purpose to his work, and that recording with Shaw was especially exciting given the strength of his vocals.

The release comes during a busy period for Walker. His Walkerworld Tour drew more than 500,000 fans before wrapping in 2025 with a Central Park show in New York, and his album Walkerworld 2.0 landed that same January. At 28, he has amassed over 100 billion combined audio and video streams and a global following topping 150 million.

The Fatal Fury soundtrack series is curated by Salvatore Ganacci, who also appears as a playable fighter in the game, and has become known for pulling in major electronic names for each new installment. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves marks SNK’s first mainline entry in the franchise since 1999’s Garou: Mark of the Wolves, reviving the series after a 26-year gap with a new art style and combat system. ‘Pain’ is out now on all platforms