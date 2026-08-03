‘Turn The Tide’ Ranks Among Tomorrowland’s Most Shazamed Tracks Across Both Weekends

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s Tomorrowland sets across both weekends delivered no shortage of stand-out moments, but three tracks in particular cut through the noise: ‘Turn The Tide’, the Woops (BRANDON Remix), and ‘Makina Time’. All three ranked among the most Shazamed and most played records at the festival, according to data from the two weekends, cementing them as some of the defining sounds of this year’s edition.

The timing made ‘Turn The Tide’‘s showing especially notable. Released only shortly before the festival kicked off, the Dimitri Vegas, Sylver and Pat B collaboration had barely had time to settle into the wider dance music conversation before it was already being pulled up en masse on the Tomorrowland grounds — a strong early signal for a track built on nostalgia as much as new production. Alongside it, the Woops (BRANDON Remix) and ‘Makina Time’ held their own across both weekends, giving Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike a run of tracks that consistently had crowds reaching for their phones mid-set.

Being this high on the Shazam charts during Tomorrowland carries real weight. With tens of thousands of attendees across both weekends and a global livestream audience on top of that, the festival remains one of dance music’s clearest live indicators of which tracks are actually connecting in the moment, rather than just performing well on release week. For Smash The House, having three tracks land in that conversation across a single festival is a strong marker heading into the rest of the summer.

View some of the Tomorrowland footage here:

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