Solomun Releases Feature Film Capturing His Sold-Out Alexandra Palace Shows

Fans can now relive one of Solomun’s biggest performances of 2026, as the Bosnian-German DJ and producer has officially released a feature-length film documenting his two sold-out nights at London’s Alexandra Palace. The film revisits the landmark shows, offering an immersive look at the production, performances, and atmosphere that made the events a highlight of his touring schedule.

Instead of presenting a conventional concert recording, the film places viewers in the heart of the action. Footage moves between the packed dancefloor, the stage, and panoramic views of Alexandra Palace, while showcasing the warehouse-inspired production, striking visual displays, and lighting that transformed the venue’s historic Great Hall into a one-of-a-kind electronic music experience.

The release also preserves several standout moments from the performances, including a live appearance from German hip-hop group K.I.Z, who joined Solomun on stage for his remix of ‘Samstag Ist Krieg’. Antony Szmierek also debuted the unreleased track ‘Life Affirmer’, while Inéz of ÄTNA introduced the forthcoming ‘Raider on the Storm’.A selection of unreleased productions featured throughout the set gives fans an early glimpse of music still to come.

The film arrives as Solomun continues another busy Ibiza season with his long-running Solomun +1 residency at Pacha Ibiza, which runs through October. For those who couldn’t attend the London shows, or anyone wanting to experience them again, the film offers a front-row look at one of this year’s most talked-about electronic music events.