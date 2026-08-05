Live Nation to Build South America’s Largest Indoor Arena in São Paulo

Image Source: Kaique Rocha

Live Nation Entertainment has announced plans for a major new indoor music and events venue in São Paulo, Brazil. The 21,000-capacity São Paulo Arena will be developed through a Live Nation-led joint venture with Cidade Center Norte, a large planned urban district in the city’s northern zone that already includes shopping centres, an exhibition hall and hotel facilities. Construction is expected to start in the second half of 2026, with the arena scheduled to open in 2028.

The project, involving an investment of approximately R$1.5 billion (around US$270 million), is being designed by Live Nation’s in-house Blueprint Studio, the team behind venues such as Austin’s Moody Center and New York’s Barclays Center. Features will include three levels of seating, a dedicated VIP tier, climate control, advanced acoustic treatment to limit noise for neighbours, a 2,000-space car park and connections to major roads and public transport. Once open, the arena is projected to host more than 200 concerts and sporting events a year and attract over two million visitors annually.

According to economic analysis cited by the company, the venue could generate roughly US$160 million in direct attendee spending and more than US$311 million in total annual economic impact across Brazil by its fifth year of operation, while supporting around 1,800 jobs. Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino described the arena as a facility that will serve both Brazilian and international artists and reflect São Paulo’s cultural energy. Cidade Center Norte’s leadership has called it a “dream project” that will bring a world-class venue to the neighbourhood.

The announcement comes as Live Nation and its Ticketmaster subsidiary continue to face significant antitrust scrutiny in the United States and elsewhere over their dominance in live events and ticketing. A U.S. jury found the companies liable for monopoly practices earlier in 2026, though federal and state proceedings over potential remedies and penalties remain ongoing.