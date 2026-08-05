Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Alan Walker Returns to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves With 'Pain'
Possible New Track Links Thomas Bangalter, Fred again.. and Joy Anonymous
Live Nation to Build South America’s Largest Indoor Arena in São Paulo

Possible New Track Links Thomas Bangalter, Fred again.. and Joy Anonymous

August 5, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Online discussion has pointed to an unreleased track involving Thomas Bangalter, Fred again.. and Joy Anonymous. The claim originated from a post on the r/DaftPunk subreddit that identified the song in Joy Anonymous’ recent BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix.

Listeners noted the piece appears around the 1:28:00 mark of the mix, just before the 2022 track ‘Glow’, which featured Fred again.., Skrillex, Four Tet, Duskus and Joy Anonymous. Supporting the report is an Instagram Story from Joy Anonymous that tagged the track with its title and the names of the producers involved.

Fred again.. and Bangalter shared a back-to-back set at London’s Alexandra Palace in February this year, closing out Fred’s USB002 tour. Joy Anonymous previously appeared on Fred again..’s 2024 album Ten Days and joined him onstage during the same tour run.

Advertisement

The Essential Mix tracklist offers some indirect support for the report, though the track itself remains officially unverified.

August 5, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Alan Walker Returns to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves With 'Pain'

August 4, 2026
Next Post

Live Nation to Build South America’s Largest Indoor Arena in São Paulo

August 5, 2026
Advertisement

Recommended for You