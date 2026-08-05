Possible New Track Links Thomas Bangalter, Fred again.. and Joy Anonymous

Online discussion has pointed to an unreleased track involving Thomas Bangalter, Fred again.. and Joy Anonymous. The claim originated from a post on the r/DaftPunk subreddit that identified the song in Joy Anonymous’ recent BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix.

Listeners noted the piece appears around the 1:28:00 mark of the mix, just before the 2022 track ‘Glow’, which featured Fred again.., Skrillex, Four Tet, Duskus and Joy Anonymous. Supporting the report is an Instagram Story from Joy Anonymous that tagged the track with its title and the names of the producers involved.

Fred again.. and Bangalter shared a back-to-back set at London’s Alexandra Palace in February this year, closing out Fred’s USB002 tour. Joy Anonymous previously appeared on Fred again..’s 2024 album Ten Days and joined him onstage during the same tour run.

The Essential Mix tracklist offers some indirect support for the report, though the track itself remains officially unverified.