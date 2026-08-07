Ibiza’s Nightlife Faces an Unusual Skywatching Moment Next Week

The White Isle is set to experience something dance floors rarely get to soundtrack: a total solar eclipse. On the evening of Wednesday, August 12th, totality will pass directly over the Balearics, lasting roughly six minutes between 8:26 and 8:32 PM local time and landing right at sunset and Ibiza’s biggest venues are treating it less like a scientific footnote and more like a reason to throw one of the summer’s more unusual parties.

Pikes is leading the charge with a DJ Harvey takeover at 528 Ibiza, running from 6PM through 4AM with additional guests still to be announced. Harvey described the plan on Instagram as an extended set built to carry the crowd through totality before the party moves indoors, calling the convergence of elements “truly epic.” Down the coast, S’Arenal Beach in San Antonio hosts Feels Like Eclipse, with Franky Rizardo, Miguelle & Tons, and Adrian b2b Alex O. topping the bill.

Cova Santa is marking the occasion with its own milestone, folding the eclipse into Woomoon’s 10th anniversary edition. Sven Väth headlines alongside André Hommen, Valentín Huedo, and Tanika, with set times built around the eclipse itself before the night continues on. Between the three parties, it’s shaping up to be one of the more unusual overlaps of astronomy and dance music the island has seen.