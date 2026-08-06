Lollapalooza 2026 Wraps With 10 Arrests as Hospital Transports Climb

Chicago police made 10 arrests over Lollapalooza’s four-day run this year, a small improvement on the 12 logged in 2025. But that dip came alongside a rise in medical incidents, with 67 ambulance transports recorded across the festival as attendees pushed through consistently wet, muddy grounds in Grant Park. Notably, the entire arrest count was clustered into the first three days, Sunday closed out without a single one.

The standout incident happened before the festival even properly kicked into gear: a Chicago man was picked up Thursday night for allegedly piloting a drone over the grounds without authorisation, launching it from Museum Campus nearby. Police say he lied about his identity and stonewalled the arresting officers, then asked for medical attention once in custody landing him a misdemeanor charge for unauthorized aircraft operation. The weekend’s most serious case came two days later, when a 23-year-old allegedly tried to push past backstage security and struck the guard who blocked him. A search turned up cocaine in his possession, escalating what started as a trespassing incident into a felony drug charge.

Not every arrest carried that weight. One man was cited, not charged criminally, for hawking $5 rain ponchos outside the gates without a peddler’s license, though the stop uncovered an unrelated outstanding warrant from a prior drug case in DuPage County. Elsewhere, police logged a handful of lower-level incidents: an alleged assault involving a slap and a swing between two attendees, plus scattered trespassing, battery, and reckless conduct charges among people aged 18 to 39.

Even with the added incidents, the numbers stay small relative to Lollapalooza’s scale, the festival can pull in close to 460,000 people across its four days at a 115,000 daily cap, making a double-digit arrest total a relatively quiet showing by that measure.