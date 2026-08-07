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James de Torres Joins Fideles’ Impressum Roster With Afro-Tinged ‘Kilimanjaro’

August 7, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Spanish producer James de Torres has landed his first release on Impressum, the label run by Italian duo Fideles, with the arrival of ‘Kilimanjaro’ on July 31st. The signing marks a meaningful step for de Torres, placing him alongside a roster that Impressum has spent the past few years building into one of the more trusted names in melodic house and techno, known for pairing new talent with established acts under a tightly curated sound.

‘Kilimanjaro’ leans into de Torres’ Afro melodic sensibilities, built around hypnotic percussion, layered atmospheric textures, and the kind of emotive melodic build that’s become his calling card, while still sitting comfortably within Impressum’s broader sonic identity. Fideles have already thrown their weight behind the track, working it into their own live sets and featured charts ahead of release, a vote of confidence that’s helped push ‘Kilimanjaro’ into wider circulation across the melodic house and techno community.

De Torres called the release a long-time-coming milestone, having followed Impressum’s growth since its early days, and said having Fideles personally champion the track in their sets made the moment land even harder. The release lands during an active stretch for the producer, who has been steadily expanding his footprint through label releases and live dates across Europe and Latin America, with ‘Kilimanjaro’ further cementing his standing within the global melodic house scene.

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Listen to ‘Kilimanjaro’ HERE

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August 7, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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