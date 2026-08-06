Kaskade Brings ORIGIN// Production to Miami’s Factory Town This September

Kaskade is taking his most elaborate live show to date on the road, and Miami is getting the first confirmed stop. The ORIGIN// tour lands at Factory Town on September 18, marking the debut of a full-scale touring production built around the concept he introduced at Coachella earlier this year. Presale access for the Miami date opens this Friday, August 7 at 1pm ET, with fans able to sign up through the tour’s official site.

The ORIGIN// stage show first appeared when Kaskade returned to Coachella’s Sahara stage for the first time in over a decade, closing out sets across both weekends of the festival. That production introduced towering monolithic set pieces, custom-built visuals, and large-scale pyrotechnics wrapped around a cinematic run through his catalog alongside unreleased material from the forthcoming ORIGIN// album. Miami will be the first time fans outside Coachella get to experience the full setup in person.

The album itself has been rolling out in pieces throughout the year, with each single pulling in a different collaborator: ‘Meet Again’ with Natalie Jane and Layton Giordani served as the official 2026 anthem for EDC Las Vegas, ‘Comes Back Around’ brought in BUNT., ‘A Little Bit’ teamed him with Crankdat, and the latest release, ‘Runaway’, features GLOCKENBACH and Kaitlin Aragon. Beyond Coachella, Kaskade has carried the ORIGIN// era through sets at EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, Electric Forest, and Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge this year.

Miami joins Brooklyn, Santa Monica, and Austin as confirmed stops on the limited run, though only the Factory Town date has a set day so far. With more shows likely to be added and the album’s release still ahead, ORIGIN// is shaping up to be one of the more ambitious rollouts of Kaskade’s career.