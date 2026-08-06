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Solomun Releases Feature Film Capturing His Sold-Out Alexandra Palace Shows
UNTOLD Festival Unveils Full 2026 Timetable Ahead of Cluj-Napoca Return
Kaskade Brings ORIGIN// Production to Miami's Factory Town This September

UNTOLD Festival Unveils Full 2026 Timetable Ahead of Cluj-Napoca Return

August 6, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

UNTOLD is gearing up for its 11th edition, with the Romanian festival releasing its complete set-time schedule ahead of its four-day run at Cluj Arena from August 6–9. The lineup spans eight stages and brings together a sprawling mix of talent, with dance music heavyweights Carl Cox, Maceo Plex, Jamie Jones, and Martin Garrix sharing billing with Pendulum’s DJ set, alongside crossover names like Zara Larsson, Swae Lee, and Flo Rida rounding out the genre-spanning bill.

Beyond the music, this year’s edition is folding in a health initiative that’s a first for a festival of UNTOLD’s scale. Attendees will have access to free HPV testing and breast ultrasounds throughout the weekend, run out of a mobile medical unit near the grounds and organized in partnership with the Renaşterea Foundation, a Romanian nonprofit focused on women’s health and cancer prevention. Foundation president Mihaela Geoană called it a historic step for reaching younger audiences in spaces where they already gather.

With passes still available and the full timetable now live on UNTOLD’s app, the festival is positioning this edition as one of its most ambitious yet both in scale of programming and in what it’s offering attendees beyond the stages.

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August 6, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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