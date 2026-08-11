UNTOLD Closes Out 2026 With Half a Million Fans in Cluj-Napoca

UNTOLD closed its 2026 run in Cluj-Napoca with organisers reporting more than 500,000 attendees across the festival’s four days, including a closing-day crowd that alone topped 120,000. The final night’s Mainstage lineup moved through a wide range of styles, opening with Romanian hip-hop artist Grasu XXL before Flo Rida took over with his catalog of chart hits, followed by Alan Walker’s visual-driven production and a live-instrumentation set from Italian trio MEDUZA³.

The night built toward a high-energy Afrojack and R3HAB collaboration before Steve Aoki brought his usual chaotic energy to the stage, with Portuguese artist Padre Guilherme closing out the Mainstage on a more uplifting note. Elsewhere on the grounds, JO and LAZY ED made their UNTOLD debut on the IQOS stage performing their collaborative single ‘Mor după tine’, while the Galaxy stage wrapped its run with Jamie Jones, MRAK, and a closing set from rising techno name Sara Landry.

The broader four-day run pulled in names well outside the traditional dance music core, including Sting, a ten-year anniversary Chainsmokers sing-along built around ‘Closer’, and a surprise appearance from Loredana Groza during Lost Frequencies‘ set for a remix of her track ‘Lele’. Martin Garrix, Zara Larsson, and Lewis Capaldi also featured across the weekend, alongside a drum & bass-heavy closing set from Andy C on the Alchemy stage.

With the 2026 edition now behind them, UNTOLD is already looking ahead, the festival’s 2027 Star Edition, scheduled for August 5–8, saw its first batch of 30,000 passes sell out within 24 hours of going on sale, with passes still available starting at €109 plus fees.