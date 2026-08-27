From Bedroom Studio to Global Screens: The Story Behind vesky’s ‘Endeavour’

A single piano-led track can travel further than most artists expect, and ‘Endeavour’ by vesky is proof of that. The atmospheric cut has quietly become one of TikTok’s most recognisable sonic backdrops, soundtracking content from Formula 1, NYT Cooking and Range Rover alike, and now appearing in close to 49,000 videos on the platform. For a track built in a home studio rather than a marketing meeting, that kind of reach across motorsport, food media and automotive culture says as much about the song’s emotional pull as it does about its virality.

Behind the track is Javier Gonzalez, the Spain-based producer, singer and multi-instrumentalist who records as vesky. Originally from a small town in Venezuela, Gonzalez taught himself production from age fourteen after discovering FL Studio, with no local scene or collaborators to lean on. That isolation shaped his sound rather than limited it: haunting piano work, hazy atmospheres and loose two-step drum patterns that sit somewhere between ambient, future garage and lo-fi, built around a distinctly reflective, cinematic mood. He left film school in 2017 to commit to music full time, drawing on influences that range from ambient’s more experimental corners to artists like Burial and Day Wave.

That sound has found an audience well beyond TikTok’s algorithm. vesky has won two Lofi Girl competitions, released three tracks through the label, and put out music via Dreamscape, alongside recurring Spotify editorial support. Across his solo work and collaborations, his catalogue has now crossed 65 million global streams, numbers that place him among the more consistent independent voices in the future garage and lo-fi space, even as the genre itself continues to shift shape.

Gonzalez’s reach now extends past his own catalogue, too. He’s the co-founder of Seven Tapes, an independent music company built around artist development, curation and marketing, an extension of the same DIY instincts that got ‘Endeavour’ made in the first place. It’s a fitting throughline: a track built alone in a bedroom studio has ended up soundtracking some of the biggest brands on the internet, without ever losing the intimacy that made it work.

Listen to ‘Endeavour’ HERE

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Author: Isabella Pellissier