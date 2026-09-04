Turkey Cancels Anyma’s ÆDEN Show Over Claims of Satanic Imagery

Anyma’s ÆDEN tour has hit a wall in Istanbul. Local authorities have pulled the plug on his September 12 performance at Ataköy Marina Arena after online backlash accused the show’s visuals of containing satanic imagery. Clips of the tour’s dark, cyberpunk aesthetic circulated on X, with campaigns framing the visuals as ritualistic symbolism and pushing for a boycott, pressure that was enough to get regional authorities to step in and revoke the permit, citing the need to protect local cultural values.

This isn’t an isolated case. Istanbul has canceled several shows this year over similar objections: Irish instrumental act God Is An Astronaut had their concert at the same venue pulled just hours before doors, and in February the Beşiktaş District Governorate shut down performances by Russian band Slaughter to Prevail and Polish band Behemoth at Zorlu Performing Arts Center, citing public order concerns under Turkish assembly law. Authorities have also placed a two-day ban on all events at Ataköy Marina Arena following the Anyma cancellation.

The decision leaves ticket-holders without clarity on refunds and adds another data point to a growing pattern facing touring artists whose production leans into darker or more provocative visual concepts when routing through more conservative markets. Neither Anyma nor his management has issued a public statement on the cancellation as of publication.