Daft Funk Live Extends Daft Punk Tribute Into Sprawling 2026-27 World Tour

Daft Punk may be retired, but the demand to hear those records live hasn’t gone anywhere and Daft Funk Live has spent the past several years building a reputation as one of the sharpest tribute acts filling that gap. The masked duo just went viral again for a rendition of “Around The World / Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” at the Poney Club in Toulouse, styled closely on the classic Alive 2007 arrangements, and they’re now taking that show global with an expansive 2026-27 tour run.

Formed in 2018, the project builds its live sets around synchronized lighting and live instrumentation, pulling from across Daft Punk’s catalog; Homework, Random Access Memories and beyond alongside original mixes done in the same spirit. That approach has carried them well beyond the French club circuit: the current run stretches from UK dates in Bournemouth, Bristol, Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester through Belgium, the Netherlands and Scandinavia, with a sold-out stop at Tivolivredenburg Utrecht already on the books.

The tour keeps expanding into 2027, with newly added dates in Bangkok, Phuket and Koh Phangan in January, followed by stops in Prague, Brno, Bratislava and a London show at Islington O2 Academy in March — a city where every previous Daft Funk Live date has already sold out. Latin America joins the itinerary for May 2027, with El Salvador, Costa Rica, Mexico and Guatemala newly confirmed, rounding out one of the more ambitious tribute-act routings in recent memory.

Full tour details and tickets are available via Daft Funk Live’s official website.

Image source: Sony Music Entertainment