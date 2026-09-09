Skrillex and Chase & Status Finally Drop ‘Essa Tá Quente’

Skrillex and Chase & Status have officially released their collaboration ‘Essa Tá Quente’, out September 8, 2026, closing the loop on a track that’s been circulating in clip form for months. The song first surfaced live when Skrillex pulled Chase & Status out for a surprise appearance at Boomtown, giving fans an early taste of the record well before any official announcement.

That live debut set off a slow-burning wave of anticipation, with dance music pages and fan accounts sharing bootleg clips of the drop across social media in the weeks that followed. Both camps leaned into the hype rather than rushing the release, letting the live footage do the promotional work before confirming the collaboration through their own channels.

With the studio version now out, ‘Essa Tá Quente’, pairs two of bass music’s most consistently inventive forces — Skrillex’s genre-hopping production instincts against Chase & Status’s heavier, rave-rooted sound design. It’s the kind of pairing that tends to reshape whatever sub-genre it lands in, and given how the live reveal already had crowds losing it at Boomtown, the studio cut looks set to become a festival staple almost immediately.

The track is out now on all platforms, with the Boomtown live clip still circulating as the moment that started the hype.