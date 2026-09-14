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'Faded' at Ten: Alan Walker's Breakout Anthem Crosses Four Billion YouTube Views
Alok reconnects with rave roots on Argy and Adam Beyer collaboration
Amsterdam Dance Event revokes affiliation from Komplott and Overgave

Alok reconnects with rave roots on Argy and Adam Beyer collaboration

September 14, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Photo Credit: Alok / Instagram

Brazilian DJ and producer Alok recently released his new collaboration with Argy and Adam Beyer, Keep Up. The track brings together three artists from distinct corners of electronic music, combining Alok’s festival-scale energy with Argy’s melodic sensibility and Beyer’s techno background. 

Released on 4 September via Alok’s Rave The World label, Keep Up is a 132 BPM Melodic House & Techno track featuring driving bass, hypnotic vocals, and escalating tension. For Alok, who grew up with rave culture and psy-trance and early on produced electro, trance, techno, and house, the record is not a reinvention but a reconnection with his roots.

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Alok values learning from Beyer’s groove-focused techno expertise and Argy’s cinematic melodic style, aiming for a truly balanced collaboration. The single aligns with his shift toward club music, following the Rave The World EP and Mind Illuminate’, as he integrates more house and techno into his work. Central to this evolution is his Rave The World platform, created to unite music, live events, and a shared philosophy of unity, respect, and collective presence.

Launched in July with Alok’s Rave The World EP, the label uses the new track to showcase its open genre vision, commitment to the dancefloor, and focus on unique artist identities. The track reflects Alok’s evolving performance style; while still headlining major festivals, he is exploring deeper, longer-form club sets at venues like Pacha New York and Robot Heart at Burning Man

Listen to Keep Up:

 

September 14, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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