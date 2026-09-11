Swedish House Mafia Announce Four Nights at Ullevi Stadium for Summer 2027

Swedish House Mafia are heading back to Gothenburg, and this time they’re staying a while. The trio have confirmed four dates at Ullevi Stadium, 2-3 and 9-10 July 2027, turning the venue into a temporary home base rather than a single tour stop. There’s no accompanying arena run, no festival circuit, no other European stops on the books. If you want to see this show, Ullevi is the only place where it’s happening.

The announcement comes hot off the heels of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso’s sold-out Ullevi show on 29 August, which stands as the biggest production of their career to date and marks their first Swedish homecoming stadium show. According to the group, the new production is being built from the ground up specifically for that stadium, rather than adapted from an existing tour rig. Beyond the shows themselves, Gothenburg will apparently transform into SHM territory for the occasion, with pop-ups, fan meetup spaces and merch stores popping up around the city across the four dates.

Anyone holding a ticket to the storm-cancelled 28 August show will get exclusive pre-sale access via a personal Ticketmaster code before tickets open to the public. Pre-sale registration runs through 23:59 CEST on 14 September, with general sale kicking off 19 September.

It’s a bold move for a group that’s spent the last few years racking up historic firsts — first electronic act to headline Madison Square Garden, first to close Coachella’s main stage, first to headline Arthur Ashe Stadium — and it signals a shift toward the kind of hometown-residency model more common in pop and rock than in dance music. For SHM, though, the message is clear: this story keeps circling back to Sweden.

Fans can register for pre-sale access HERE

Priority Ticket access for Friday fans HERE

General ticket information HERE