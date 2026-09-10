Sasha & John Digweed Close Out Their Ibiza Season With Carl Cox at UNVRS

Sasha and John Digweed made a surprise stop at UNVRS Ibiza to join Carl Cox during his residency, and it turned out to be the closing Ibiza appearance for the veteran duo this season. The show, staged at UNVRS on the island’s south end, is already being talked about as one of the standout nights of the 2026 summer.

Digweed marked the moment on Instagram, writing: “Amazing party last night at UNVRS Ibiza with the legend that is Carl Cox. Last show on the island for DJ Sasha & myself together and what a way to end the season.” Clips from the night spread quickly through the island’s scene in the hours after.

The UNVRS date adds to what’s already been a packed year for the pair, who’ve kept up a heavy schedule of long-form B2Bs, from a Twilo NYC date to a planned Open to Close show at London’s Roundhouse in December. Three decades into playing together, their chemistry remains a reference point in progressive house. For Cox, the appearance slots into a residency that’s been running hot, on the back of a recent surprise Bunker set and with UNVRS’s closing programme still to come in October.

Image Source: Hawk Publicity