ZUEZEU Strips It Back on New Single ‘WLTP’

ZUEZEU is keeping things simple on his new single ‘WLTP’, out now via Batty Records. True to its title, the track is built for the floor, bouncy and dynamic, anchored by a vocal hook that keeps circling back to the phrase the song takes its name from. What makes it work is restraint: rather than stacking layers, ZUEZEU leans on a handful of well-placed elements and lets the groove and hook do the talking, a choice that reportedly translates especially well on a big sound system.

The single caps off a strong run for the Hawaii-born, Hollywood-based producer. It follows the darker, peak-time energy of ‘GO’ and the brighter, dance-pop leaning ‘WEIGHTLESS’ the latter accompanied by a music video shot entirely in Hawaii. Where those two singles showed off his range, ‘WLTP’ pulls things back to basics: a lean, effective club record with the dancefloor squarely in mind.

Since debuting in 2020, ZUEZEU has built a global footprint with shows across the US, Asia and Europe, including a main stage set at EDC Las Vegas and a run of sold-out club dates. His 2024 debut album More Life, along with singles like ‘Girl in the Club’, ‘Love Is the Rhythm’, and his official remix of ‘DNA (Loving You)’, picked up support across streaming and from other artists in the scene. He’s got a packed touring run ahead too, with stops slated across North America, Europe, Asia and beyond.

Listen to new single ‘WLTP’ HERE

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