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Alok reconnects with rave roots on Argy and Adam Beyer collaboration
Amsterdam Dance Event revokes affiliation from Komplott and Overgave
YouNotUs: From Berlin’s Underground to the Biggest Stages

Amsterdam Dance Event revokes affiliation from Komplott and Overgave

September 14, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) has withdrawn its official affiliation from promoters Komplott and Overgave following controversy surrounding their planned event at Amsterdam’s Panama club on October 21.

The decision comes ahead of ADE 2026, which takes place across Amsterdam from 21 to 25 October, with hundreds of events scheduled throughout the city. The Komplott × Overgave party remains listed independently at Panama, but no longer carries the official ADE affiliation.

ADE stated on social media that the organisers’ public stance conflicted with its values and community responsibility, revoking its official banner while leaving Komplott and Overgave legally free to run the October 21 Panama event independently. At the core of the conflict is the decision to book French techno artist Shlømo. The booking triggered widespread backlash and led multiple performers to pull out, following severe allegations, along with an official criminal complaint in France.

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ADE stated that while promoters retain programming autonomy, it controls its official affiliation and expects partners to align with its values. It called Komplott and Overgave’s stance “inherently insensitive” to its mission.

September 14, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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