deadmau5 Signs With Independent Artist Group to Expand Beyond Music

Photo Credit: deadmau5 / Instagram

Canadian electronic music icon deadmau5 has signed with Independent Artist Group (IAG) for worldwide representation, marking a new chapter in the artist’s increasingly diverse career beyond music.

IAG will represent deadmau5 across music, film, TV, digital content, gaming, and technology, focusing on his intellectual property. This comes as he builds an entertainment ecosystem beyond music. Key to the strategy is relaunching Coffee Run, his digital series featuring drive-along guest chats. Past guests include Pharrell Williams, Skrillex, Tommy Lee, Zedd, and Dillon Francis. The revived series will support a broader push into original digital content.

The partnership also targets deadmau5’s ventures like video game company Oberhasli Games and live-performance software Auto/Pilot, emphasising technology’s role in his creative identity. Highlighting his work across music, technology, content, and ownership, IAG CEO Jim Osborne and President Kyle Loftus called him a “once-in-a-generation creative force” in an exclusive interview with Variety.

Given deadmau5’s background in livestreaming, gaming, immersive shows, and software development, the IAG deal positions him as a multi-platform creative brand rather than just a touring DJ.