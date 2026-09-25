Ookay on Creating Without Limits and the Sound of “LOVE U”

From melodic bass and trap to hard groove dance, Ookay has built a career around musical versatility, creative independence, and a refusal to be confined by genre. Born Abraham Laguna and hailing from San Diego, California, the American producer and DJ is best known for his 2016 gold-certified hit “Thief,” alongside high-profile remixes, collaborations, and performances at some of the world’s biggest festivals.



His sound draws from a diverse range of influences, blending electronic music with elements of trap, melodic bass, hip-hop, and dance music. Beyond production, Ookay’s artistic identity is shaped by a musical upbringing, a focus on individuality, and a belief that creating something original is more important than following an established formula.



With his latest release, “Ookay – LOVE U ft Mio,” arriving today, September 25, Ookay continues exploring new creative territory while looking ahead to an upcoming album, a tour with San Holo, and future headline shows.



We caught up with Ookay to discuss his musical influences, the inspiration behind “LOVE U,” artistic freedom, AI, and the next phase of his journey.





Many artists today move across and blend genres rather than fitting neatly into a single category. How would you personally define or label your sound, and what genres, subgenres, or underground scenes have most influenced and shaped your evolution as an artist?



I’d define my sound as a blend of Melodic Bass, Trap and Hard Groove Dance.



How did the environment you grew up in shape you as an artist, and in what ways does it still influence your creative identity today?



I grew up in a musical household that taught me early in my childhood about Jazz, Soul, and Funk. These influences show in my music daily, from song arrangement to certain motifs from their respective genres. I try to add as much depth as possible to my music.



Can you share a brief, compelling narrative or inspiration behind your new release?



I really wanted “LOVE U” to have a standout, anthemic sound that felt nostalgic yet fresh and brand new. I tried to take an approach I hadn’t heard before while still making it feel familiar.



Do you prefer producing music in a studio setting, or are you more comfortable creating on the road or during touring?



I love a good airport layover music session, but I get my best work done at home on the couch most of the time, believe it or not.



Have you performed at any major music festivals or large-scale venues? If so, which one would you consider the most significant milestone in your career so far?



My top three festivals I feel I’ve ever played were Coachella, EDC Las Vegas, and Tomorrowland. I feel like they’re such Goliath festivals, not just in the EDM space but in music culture globally, so being able to be a part of something like that is truly special.



Do you feel more connected to the energy of major festival stages or the raw intimacy of underground warehouse parties and DIY spaces, or do you find inspiration equally in both worlds?



Festivals are great for creating new fans and performing in such a cool production environment, but intimate parties have such a sick vibe where you can connect so much more easily. They’re both different, but I love them just the same.



What role does rebellion or counterculture play in your music?



Well, when it comes to art, the only rule is that there are no rules. I definitely take pride in not boxing myself in to fit guidelines that society might deem commercial musically.

Think creating over re-creating. I say to myself, “Nobody does Ookay better than Ookay,” and this can apply to any artist. I try to lean into that rather than focusing on what may find quick and cheap success.



How would you evaluate the current state of the global EDM scene in terms of its overall health and creative direction?



I see a lot of regurgitation of certain sounds, definitely, but I see why. It works on the dance floor. But if we’re not trying to push the boundaries, what’s the point?

I think taking pride in individuality will get you so much farther than trying to fit a pre-existing mould. Find a group of other artists you connect with, learn as much as you can, and just have fun with what you think is missing. It’s so important.



Do you see AI as a threat to musicians, a helpful collaborator, or something else?



I think AI in art is more of a flash in the pan than people think, and we forget that AI can’t create, only re-create.

Sure, it has disrupted our industry in terms of streaming, but I don’t think, in the long run, it can generate anything that we will remember for more than a year or two. We all forgot BBL Drizzy existed already, and that was only a year or two ago.

You see artists being called out for only using AI who can’t even get a proper booking, so I’m not personally threatened. It doesn’t really fit into my workflow personally.



What’s one piece of advice you would offer to an aspiring DJ or producer looking to break into the music scene today?



Stay authentic and be brave. It’s about more than just being good at music. It’s performance, branding, world-building, networking, and being okay with rejection.



What is the official title of your latest or upcoming single, EP, or album?



Ookay – LOVE U ft Mio, released 25th September, 2026.



Looking ahead, what excites you most about the next phase of your artistic journey, both creatively and personally?



I think being as comfortable with my sound as I possibly can be and having a clear direction has been huge for me. I’ve learned so much and absorbed so many great inspirations.

I’m trying new things for sure, and I’m also singing again, which I’m excited about for my album.



Are there any upcoming festivals, tours, collaborations, headline shows, or major projects listeners should keep an eye out for over the coming months?



I’ll be touring with San Holo, which is exciting, as well as playing some special headline dates that I’ll be able to announce soon.

Listen to Ookay on PLAYY. Music



Listen to the exclusive mix with Ookay HERE!

