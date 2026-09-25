Ely Oaks Reworks Eamon’s 2004 UK No. 1 ‘F**k It’

Austrian hitmaker Ely Oaks teams up with sirinens and revisits one of the defining breakup tracks of the 2000s with a new version of Eamon’s ‘Fk It (I Don’t Want You Back)’, arriving September 25.

Originally released in 2004, Eamon’s ‘F**k It’ became a major international hit, spending four consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart. The track remained in the UK Top 10 for nine weeks and ultimately spent 24 weeks on the chart.

For his reinterpretation, Oaks transforms the original’s breakup theme into a high-tempo electronic production built for both radio and the dancefloor, while retaining Eamon’s instantly recognisable hook. ‘Fk It (I Don’t Want You Back)’ opens with Eamon’s passionate vocal performance layered over cinematic synths and a booming bassline, before cascading into an upbeat drop where driving percussion meets an untamed rush of energy.

The single follows Oaks’ September 11 single ‘Self Aware’, his remix of Gryffin, BUNT. and Inéz’s ‘World Away’, and an earlier remix of Taylor Swift’s ‘Opalite’. Oaks brings streaming hits like ‘Running Around’ and ‘Borderline’ (feat. LAVINIA), each exceeding 180 million Spotify streams. ‘Borderline’ hit No. 35 in the UK and No. 17 in Germany.

After the release of ‘ Fk It (I Don’t Want You Back)’, Oaks will head to North America for an extensive tour beginning in November and continuing into 2027. The run includes dates in Dallas, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Houston, New York, Miami, Austin, Detroit, San Francisco, Denver, Orlando, Toronto, Montreal, San Diego and Los Angeles, among other cities.

Listen to ‘Fk It (I Don’t Want You Back)’:

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