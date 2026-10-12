The Chemical Brothers Announce Limited-Edition Pink Vinyl of ‘Go’ for Record Store Day Black Friday

Photo Credit: The Chemical Brothers / Facebook (Hamish Brown)

The Chemical Brothers will release a limited-edition pink 12-inch vinyl of their 2015 single ‘Go’ for Record Store Day Black Friday on 27 November 2026.

Originally on their eighth album, Born In The Echoes, ‘Go’ features Q-Tip. After appearing in Netflix’s Apex, the track resurged over a decade post-release, reaching a new peak of No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart.

Per Record Store Day UK, the four-track release includes the extended ‘Go’ and ‘Edge Of Control Dub’. The B-side features Claude VonStroke and Special Request remixes. As Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons continue revisiting their catalogue, recently releasing a 4K remaster of ‘Let Forever Be‘ and revisiting ‘Galvanize‘, this pink pressing and vinyl-debut remixes let collectors revisit a defining track amid its unexpected chart revival.