Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Teenage Engineering Plans to Stop Making Synthesisers, Including the Iconic OP-1
Daft Punk’s Universe to Be Explored in New 272-Page Comic Anthology Arriving in 2027
The Chemical Brothers Announce Limited-Edition Pink Vinyl of ‘Go’ for Record Store Day Black Friday

Daft Punk’s Universe to Be Explored in New 272-Page Comic Anthology Arriving in 2027

October 12, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Daft Punk’s science-fiction universe is set to receive a new interpretation in an authorised comic book anthology, with more than 30 artists contributing to a 272-page special edition of French science-fiction magazine Métal Hurlant, scheduled to arrive in 2027.

First revealed during New York Comic Con, the upcoming publication delves deeply into the realm crafted by Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. The project presents fresh comic narratives alongside rare archival pieces and features dissecting their intersection with science fiction, electronic soundscapes, and advanced technology. The diverse lineup of contributors boasts creative figures such as Laura Pérez, Malachi Ward, Jonathan Djob Nkondo, and Zep, coupled with classic material from visionary legends Mœbius and Philippe Druillet.

Using Daft Punk’s history and imagery for speculative storytelling, the anthology combines comics, futuristic design, and electronic music, mirroring the duo’s iconic visual identity, robot helmets, and stage productions. The special edition includes ten articles on their legacy, plus an exclusive cover by creative director Cédric Hervet and Warren Fu, collaborator on their 2014 Grammy-winning album Random Access Memories.

Advertisement

Fans can participate in The Concert That Never Happened initiative, where 80 participants will have their faces illustrated by Florian Breuil and names featured in a double-page imaginary concert spread. Publisher Humanoids is offering exclusive editions and preorder incentives on its official store.

October 12, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Teenage Engineering Plans to Stop Making Synthesisers, Including the Iconic OP-1

October 9, 2026
Next Post

The Chemical Brothers Announce Limited-Edition Pink Vinyl of ‘Go’ for Record Store Day Black Friday

October 12, 2026
Advertisement

Recommended for You