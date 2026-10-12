Daft Punk’s Universe to Be Explored in New 272-Page Comic Anthology Arriving in 2027

Daft Punk’s Universe to Be Explored in New 272-Page Comic Anthology Arriving in 2027

Daft Punk’s science-fiction universe is set to receive a new interpretation in an authorised comic book anthology, with more than 30 artists contributing to a 272-page special edition of French science-fiction magazine Métal Hurlant, scheduled to arrive in 2027.

First revealed during New York Comic Con, the upcoming publication delves deeply into the realm crafted by Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. The project presents fresh comic narratives alongside rare archival pieces and features dissecting their intersection with science fiction, electronic soundscapes, and advanced technology. The diverse lineup of contributors boasts creative figures such as Laura Pérez, Malachi Ward, Jonathan Djob Nkondo, and Zep, coupled with classic material from visionary legends Mœbius and Philippe Druillet.

Using Daft Punk’s history and imagery for speculative storytelling, the anthology combines comics, futuristic design, and electronic music, mirroring the duo’s iconic visual identity, robot helmets, and stage productions. The special edition includes ten articles on their legacy, plus an exclusive cover by creative director Cédric Hervet and Warren Fu, collaborator on their 2014 Grammy-winning album Random Access Memories.

Fans can participate in The Concert That Never Happened initiative, where 80 participants will have their faces illustrated by Florian Breuil and names featured in a double-page imaginary concert spread. Publisher Humanoids is offering exclusive editions and preorder incentives on its official store.