Teenage Engineering Plans to Stop Making Synthesisers, Including the Iconic OP-1

Photo Credit: Alexey Demidov

Swedish design and music tech company Teenage Engineering plans to stop manufacturing synthesisers, including the OP-1, to expand beyond hardware. Founder and CEO Jesper Kouthoofd announced the shift in a Highsnobiety interview, signalling a major transition for the experimental instrument brand.

According to Kouthoofd, the decision was shared with staff last autumn during a company reorganisation. “I’ve come to the conclusion that, for us, the products aren’t the business,” he told Highsnobiety, noting plans to expand beyond hardware.

Teenage Engineering, established in Stockholm in 2005, built a strong global reputation through its distinct approach to industrial design and music technology. The iconic OP-1, launched in 2011, became its hallmark product by integrating a portable synthesiser, sampler, sequencer, and recorder. Later releases like the OP-1 Field, OP-XY, and EP-133 K.O. II further solidified its standing among musicians and producers.

Kouthoofd’s vision extends beyond music equipment through design and tech collaborations with IKEA, Nothing, and Playdate. Preferring experimentation over predictable hardware, he aims to challenge expectations across creative fields.