NiteFreak to Bring Afroholic Records to ADE 2026 for Special Amsterdam Showcase

Photo Credit: @darachriss

Zimbabwean Afro House producer NiteFreak will headline Amajoyo presents Afroholic ADE at Soulkitchen Amsterdam on 23 October. The event marks an Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) showcase for his Afroholic Records imprint, celebrating African electronic music on an international stage.

Running from 23:30 to 05:00, the event features Afro House, Afro Tech, and Melodic House artists, including NiteFreak, Amajoyo founder De La Noise, Wilson Kentura, Thami The Unknown, Elson Soares, Randoree, and Marinus. The showcase is part of ADE’s 2026 programme during its 30th anniversary.

As a prominent Afro House and Afro-Progressive House artist, NiteFreak gained international recognition with his Gold-certified remix of Magic System’s ‘Premier Gaou’ (with Francis Mercier). He has collaborated with Black Coffee, RÜFÜS DU SOL, BLOND, and Amadou & Mariam, earning support from Diplo, Keinemusik, Solomun, Pete Tong, and Nora En Pure, alongside BBC Radio 1 airplay and Top 5 Beatport rankings.

In addition to producing, NiteFreak launched Afroholic Records, an independent label championing African electronic artists globally. The imprint will take centre stage at the Amsterdam showcase, highlighting contemporary Afro electronic sound.

The event follows ‘Negra Soy’, NiteFreak’s Afro House collaboration with Zapapaya and La Negra Hawkins, connecting African musical influences with global dance music audiences. Amajoyo presents Afroholic ADE takes place on Friday, 23 October 2026, at Soulkitchen, Amstelstraat 30, Amsterdam. Tickets are available here.