Skrillex Apologises for Head Trip Festival Set Following Reports of Audio Issues

Photo Credit: Joerg Koch / 032c – Instagram

Skrillex apologised on X on October 13 for sound issues during his October 11 set at Head Trip Festival in Indio, California. Taking responsibility for the poor audio quality, he stated: “No excuses, will take the L and make a lesson of it.”

The apology followed viewer criticism of distorted and clipped livestream audio during the first 30 minutes of Skrillex’s 11 October set. While some attendees reported sound tower issues, others noted no problems, and the exact cause remains unconfirmed. In his statement acknowledging fan concerns, Skrillex expressed personal frustration, writing, “I was having a nightmare myself up there and hate how bad that was for everyone in the crowd,” though he offered no further details.

The set occurred on Head Trip’s second day at Coachella’s Empire Polo Club venue. The Goldenvoice festival faced earlier delays when opening-night lightning stopped Chris Lake and FISHER’s performance early and cancelled Calvin Harris’s headlining slot. Harris moved to Sunday, joining Skrillex and Swedish House Mafia in the closing lineup.

Reactions to Skrillex’s set were mixed. On Reddit, some festivalgoers noted severe audio distortion, while others praised the music and stripped-back visuals, suggesting the sound issues were localised.