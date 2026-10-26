Mathame Introduce NEO Records With Powerful New Single ‘Oh Baby’

Blurring the boundaries between electronic music, technology and visual storytelling, Mathame have developed a distinctive creative identity within the global dance scene. Comprising Italian brothers Amedeo and Matteo Giovanelli, the duo have accumulated over 100 million streams, 40 million YouTube views and recognition through BBC Radio 1’s Essential Mix of the Year. Their innovative approach to melodic techno has taken them to major international stages, including Tomorrowland, Coachella, Ultra Miami and Hï Ibiza, while their signature EmoTech sound continues to attract audiences worldwide.

Introducing their latest single, ‘Oh Baby’, Mathame explores a darker sonic direction, combining forceful techno rhythms, deep bass frequencies and atmospheric production. The track arrives alongside the launch of NEO Records, a new imprint designed to expand the duo’s creative vision beyond conventional electronic releases. Building on the conceptual foundations of their debut album MEMO, the label forms part of their broader NEO universe, which also includes NEOLOGY, an anime-inspired audiovisual experience that integrates cinematic storytelling into their live performances.

The launch follows their July 2026 collaboration with Bonn, ‘Follow’, which received coverage from Billboard, DJ Mag and Rolling Stone France. With NEO Records, Mathame aims to further explore the relationship between music, immersive technology and artistic expression, creating a dedicated platform for their evolving sound. As ‘Oh Baby’ introduces this new phase, the brothers continue to develop a creative world where electronic music and visual innovation intersect.

Stream ‘Oh Baby’ below:

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