R3HAB and Korolova Deliver Festival Anthem ‘Hi Hello’

A collaboration between two established names in electronic music, R3HAB and Korolova brings together distinct approaches to festival production. Dutch-Moroccan DJ and producer R3HAB has built an international career through chart topping releases, star profile collaborations and performances at major festivals worldwide. Meanwhile, Ukrainian melodic house and techno artist Korolova has gained global recognition for her atmospheric productions and captivating live sets, establishing a strong presence across the international dance scene.

Blending delicate female vocals with commanding electronic production, ‘Hi Hello’ moves from a gentle melodic introduction into an escalating synth driven buildup before delivering a powerful festival pumping drop. The track gained significant attention during Tomorrowland 2026, when Korolova joined R3HAB onstage during his MainStage back-to-back performance with Afrojack. Footage of the surprise appearance circulated widely online, building anticipation for the release after months of appearances in their DJ sets.

Reflecting on the collaboration and its memorable Tomorrowland debut, Korolova shared:

‘Working with R3HAB on this track was all about bringing our combined energy to the dancefloor. Premiering it together at Tomorrowland this year was a real highlight, and I’ve been playing it all summer. It’s one of those tracks that gets an immediate reaction from the crowd, and I can’t wait to finally share it with everyone’.

‘Hi Hello’ combines R3HAB’s high voltage festival sound with Korolova’s melodic sensibilities, delivering a collaboration shaped by their shared experience on the MainStage.

Stream ‘Hi Hello’ below:

Follow R3HAB:

Instagram – TikTok – X – Facebook – YouTube – MixCloud

Follow Korolova:

Instagram – TikTok – X – Facebook – YouTube – Soundcloud