Timmy Trumpet Reveals Personal Journey on ‘REVELATIONS’

Award-winning Australian DJ and producer Timmy Trumpet has amassed over 5 billion streams worldwide, establishing himself as one of electronic music’s most recognisable figures. His breakthrough hit ‘Freaks’ has surpassed 1 billion streams, while ‘Narco’ reached No. 1 on Spotify’s US Viral Chart following its popularity in Major League Baseball. Originally trained as a jazz musician, Trumpet was named Australia’s Young Musician of the Year before going on to headline major international festivals, including Tomorrowland.

Marking a departure from his signature high energy festival sound, ‘REVELATIONS’ presents a more vulnerable side of Timmy Trumpet’s artistry. Written during the breakdown of his long-term relationship, the 15-track vocal album explores the emotional complexities of heartbreak, loneliness, acceptance and rediscovery. Beginning its rollout in March with ‘Not A Place’ featuring Oaks, the project places songwriting and emotional expression at its centre, tracing the gradual transition from loss towards renewed hope and the desire to embrace life again.

Having shared significant milestones of his relationship publicly, including a livestreamed proposal and a wedding at Budapest’s historic Buda Castle, Timmy Trumpet now channels those deeply personal experiences into his music. Reflecting on the album’s creation, he shares: ‘Writing this album has been my therapy. I needed to make this album for myself before I could share it with anyone else’.

Released via Spinnin’ Records on October 23, ‘REVELATIONS ’introduces a more introspective chapter in his evolving musical career.

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