Ookay Teams Up With Notelle on Emotional New Single ‘When I Had U’

Ookay Teams Up With Notelle on Emotional New Single ‘When I Had U’

Electronic music producer Ookay has teamed up with Notelle for his new single ‘When I Had U’, released today, October 23, 2026. The track serves as the second single from Ookay’s upcoming third studio album, case sensitive, which is planned for announcement in February or March 2027.

Described as an emotional, vocal-driven electronic record, ‘When I Had U’ pairs bittersweet songwriting with euphoric production, building toward a big melodic payoff. The collaboration brings together Ookay’s electronic production and Notelle’s vocal performance for a track that balances emotional songwriting with a melodic electronic sound.

Notelle has established herself as a sought-after collaborator in the dance music scene, working as both a featured artist and a solo performer. She has collaborated with Grammy-winning artists, producers, vocalists and songwriters across the United States and internationally, building a presence in the dance music scene through her work as a topliner.

With ‘When I Had U’, Ookay continues the rollout toward case sensitive, offering another preview of his forthcoming third studio album.

Listen to ‘When I Had U’ below, available to stream via PLAYY. Music:



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