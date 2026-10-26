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R3HAB and Korolova Deliver Festival Anthem ‘Hi Hello’
Novah and Marie Vaunt Unleash ‘Bring Some Acid’ on Tomorrowland Music

Novah and Marie Vaunt Unleash ‘Bring Some Acid’ on Tomorrowland Music

October 26, 2026
byYourEDM Staff
Novah and Marie Vaunt/TikTok

A breakthrough year has propelled Novah into the international hard dance spotlight, following the success of her 2025 single ‘Papi’ and debut EP Rave Kid. The Antwerp-based producer has since performed on Tomorrowland’s MainStage and sold out Brussels’ 15,000-capacity ING Arena alongside Nico Moreno. Joining her is Los Angeles-based Marie Vaunt, whose achievements include three Beatport No. 1 releases, over 18.9 million Spotify streams last year and recognition as the platform’s best-selling female techno artist.

Combining the intensity of hard dance with the distinctive character of acid techno, ‘Bring Some Acid’ delivers relentless kick drums, distorted acid synth sequences and driving bass frequencies. Novah’s commanding rhythmic production meets Marie Vaunt’s darker sonic influences, creating a powerful fusion of their individual styles. Released through Tomorrowland Music, the collaboration maintains a rapid tempo and sustained tension, with sharp electronic textures and forceful percussion designed for raving club environments.

The release marks another significant collaboration for both artists as they continue expanding their international presence. Marie Vaunt’s catalogue includes releases on Drumcode, Revealed Recordings and Monstercat, with support from leading electronic artists including Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens and Adam Beyer. Meanwhile, Novah is set to open 2027 with a back-to-back performance alongside Charlotte de Witte at Flanders Expo in February, further strengthening her position within the global hard dance scene.

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October 26, 2026
byYourEDM Staff

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