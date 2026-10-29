Maceo Plex Delivers Two Distinct Sounds on ‘Supasonic/Closer’ EP

American DJ and producer Maceo Plex, also known as Eric Estornel, has released his latest EP, ‘Supasonic/Closer’, through his own Lone Romantic label. Known for blending house, techno and electro, the producer has established an international presence through releases on Crosstown Rebels, Kompakt and his Ellum imprint. The new project follows a busy period of releases, including July’s ‘The Plan’ on Ellum, the breakbeat influenced ‘Monster’ EP on Rekids, and his remix of Empire of the Sun’s ‘DNA’.

Opening the EP, ‘Supasonic’ delivers a forceful progressive techno sound, combining distorted vocal fragments with heavy drums, sharp percussion and gritty synthesiser textures. A powerful bassline drives the track forward, maintaining a relentless club focused rhythm. Meanwhile, ‘Closer’ introduces a deeper, more atmospheric direction, layering warm sub-bass frequencies beneath a darker vocal arrangement and a steady groove. Expansive, futuristic synth pads add depth to the production, creating a contrast between the track’s rhythmic intensity and its more melodic elements.

With ‘Supasonic/Closer’, Maceo Plex continues to explore the space between underground club music and cinematic electronic soundscapes. The release also expands the musical direction of Lone Romantic, an imprint recognised for its genre bending approach to electronic production. Following several releases throughout 2026, the EP highlights Estornel’s ability to move between driving techno and more introspective, atmospheric arrangements while maintaining his distinctive production style.

Stream ‘Supasonic/Closer’ EP here:

Follow Maceo Plex:

Instagram – X – Facebook – Soundcloud – Spotify – YouTube