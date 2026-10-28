Klangkuenstler Brings OUTWORLD to Bangkok for Southeast Asia Debut

German DJ and producer Klangkuenstler is preparing to bring his signature hard techno sound to Southeast Asia with the regional debut of his OUTWORLD touring concept. Known for his uncompromising approach to techno and high energy performances, Klangkuenstler has developed a strong international following through his distinctive productions and large scale live shows. Taking place on Saturday, January 23, 2027, the event will be hosted by FVTURE, a Bangkok-based venue that has previously welcomed electronic music acts including ARTBAT, CamelPhat, Kölsch, Marten Hørger and Danny Avila.

Designed as a fully integrated audiovisual experience, OUTWORLD combines driving techno rhythms, industrial inspired soundscapes and elaborate stage production. The concept places equal emphasis on music, architectural design, lighting and visuals, creating an atmosphere that extends beyond a conventional DJ performance. For its Bangkok debut, Klangkuenstler will deliver a six hour, all-night set, allowing the production to unfold across an extended musical journey. The event represents another major addition to FVTURE’s growing programme of international electronic music experiences.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Victor Wang, founder of FVTURE, shared:

‘Klangkuenstler is a brilliant DJ, and what I really like about him is that he has his own point of view not only on the music, but on the whole design of the experience – the visuals, the atmosphere and how the show should feel’.

The announcement reflects FVTURE’s wider ambition to establish Bangkok as a destination for internationally recognised electronic music events. By introducing OUTWORLD to Southeast Asia, the venue continues to expand its presence in the region while bringing global touring productions to new audiences.

Discover more about OUTWORLD’s Southeast Asia debut here:

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