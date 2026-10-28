Alesso Takes Over Manhattan Skyline With Exclusive DJ Set

GRAMMY nominated Swedish DJ and producer Alesso has added another memorable performance to his career, taking his sound to the 86th-floor observation deck of New York City’s Empire State Building. Known for global hits including ‘Heroes (We Could Be)’ featuring Tove Lo, ‘Calling (Lose My Mind)’ with Sebastian Ingrosso and Ryan Tedder, and ‘If I Lose Myself’ with OneRepublic, Alesso has become a prominent figure in progressive house and electronic music. The exclusive performance, held on October 15, celebrated the release of his latest single, ‘Fight For Love’ featuring Kaitlin Aragon, with the complete hour-long set now available online.

Opening with ‘Destiny’ featuring SACHA, Alesso moved through a selection of progressive house anthems, club-focused productions and custom mashups. The set featured combinations of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s ‘Innerbloom’ with ‘Imagination’ by Amy Wiles, DOREY and KLP, alongside his collaboration with OneRepublic, ‘If I Lose Myself’, blended with ‘Mighty Love’. Recent releases including ‘Smoke Machine’, ‘FADE’ with Pendulum and ‘Anywhere You Go’ with Argy brought a heavier club influence, while familiar melodies and uplifting builds carried the performance through its most recognisable moments.

The final stretch revisited several of Alesso’s biggest records, including ‘Calling (Lose My Mind)’, a mashup of ‘Only You’ with Sentinel and Avicii’s ‘Without You’, and ‘Heroes (We Could Be)’ blended with ‘Never Going Home Tonight’. After showcasing ‘Fight For Love’, he closed the performance with ‘In Your Eyes’ featuring OneRepublic. Set against panoramic views of Manhattan, the performance offered a distinctive setting for his catalogue, bringing together more than a decade of releases in one uninterrupted DJ set.

Watch Alesso’s full Empire State Building DJ set here:







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