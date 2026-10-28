Jaden Bojsen Brings 90s House Back With ‘Mama Used To Say’

Los Angeles-based DJ, producer and songwriter Jaden Bojsen continues to make his mark on the electronic music scene following his transition from pop to dance music. Formerly the frontman of New District, named the most popular boy band of 2016 by BRAVO, Bojsen also earned a US Teen Choice Award before pursuing electronic music production. His growing catalogue includes collaborations with David Guetta on ‘Let’s Go’ and ‘Upside Down’ via Spinnin’ Records, with the former surpassing 300 million streams. He has also performed across Europe, Asia and the US, including an appearance at Ultra Music Festival.

Released on October 23 via Still Be Around, ‘Mama Used To Say’ draws inspiration from the soulful character of 90s vocal house, combining punchy piano chords, warm organ tones and gospel inspired vocals. A rolling bassline drives the production forward, while a recurring vocal hook adds a nostalgic quality to its contemporary club sound. The single takes a different direction from Bojsen’s June release ‘ERICA’, which marked his Insomniac Records debut through its Gotta Move imprint. Moving away from the stripped back, late night tech-house elements of its predecessor, the new track embraces warmer melodies and a more uplifting dancefloor atmosphere.

Produced primarily from his home studio in California, Bojsen continues to explore different styles of house music while maintaining a strong focus on songwriting. From the minimal grooves of ‘ERICA’ to the soulful influences of ‘Mama Used To Say’, his recent releases demonstrate his versatility as both a producer and songwriter. With an expanding international presence and collaborations alongside established names in electronic music, Bojsen continues to develop his sound while drawing on his background in pop music.

Stream ‘Mama Used To Say’ here:

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