Armin van Buuren and Douwe Bob Unite on ‘What If I Told You’

Five time DJ Mag Top 100 DJs winner Armin van Buuren has teamed up with Dutch singer-songwriter Douwe Bob for their latest single, ‘What If I Told You’. Released through Armada Music in collaboration with Breaking Records, the track brings together two established artists from different musical backgrounds. While Armin continues to expand his international presence through his THE ORB world tour and long running A State of Trance radio show, Douwe Bob has built a successful career in folk and country influenced music. Following his victory on De Beste Singer-Songwriter van Nederland in 2012, Bob represented the Netherlands at the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Slow Down’.

‘What If I Told You’ combines Armin’s melodic electronic production with Douwe Bob’s distinctive vocal delivery and storytelling approach. Drawing on elements of country and dance music, the collaboration explores the idea of taking chances and embracing new possibilities. The track received its live debut on October 24 during Amsterdam Music Festival (AMF) at the Johan Cruijff Arena, where the pair performed in front of 40,000 attendees as part of Amsterdam Dance Event. It was also introduced to Dutch radio audiences on Radio 538, followed by a live television performance on Eva Jinek.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Armin van Buuren says:

‘It felt like the perfect moment to finally create something together. It brings back some of the feeling of ‘This Is What It Feels Like’, but with a fresh perspective that feels very true to where we are today’.

For Douwe Bob, the release marks his first venture into dance music, bringing his songwriting style to a new audience. The collaboration adds another crossover release to Armin’s catalogue as he continues his international touring schedule ahead of A State of Trance Rotterdam 2027.

Stream ‘What If I Told You’ :

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