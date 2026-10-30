Charlotte de Witte Announces ‘Azadi’ EP Featuring AI Vocalist NAVA

Recently crowned the World’s No. 1 Techno DJ in DJ Mag’s 2026 Top 100 DJs poll, Charlotte de Witte continues to expand her creative direction with the announcement of ‘Azadi’. Set for release on November 5 through her KNTXT imprint, the EP marks a collaboration with NAVA, an AI-generated vocalist created by British-Iranian artist Farbod Mehr. Developed to represent Iranian women who face restrictions on public singing, NAVA draws inspiration from Iranian artistic traditions. The project follows de Witte’s appearance on the Tomorrowland 2026 Mainstage, where she previewed material from the upcoming release during a surprise performance.

Featuring three tracks, ‘Azadi’, ‘Omid’ and ‘Tales Of The Desert’, the EP brings NAVA’s digitally generated vocals into de Witte’s techno driven musical world. The collaboration explores the intersection of electronic production, artificial intelligence and cultural expression, with ‘Tales Of The Desert’ previously teased through an Instagram preview featuring AI-generated visuals of both artists. Beyond its musical direction, the release carries a charitable purpose, with all proceeds donated to FEMENA, an organisation supporting women’s rights advocates and feminist movements across Southwest Asia, North Africa and Asia. The announcement has also sparked debate among listeners over the use of AI-generated vocals in music.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the collaboration, Charlotte de Witte says:

“Music transcends borders, languages and beliefs. It can carry stories that might otherwise remain unheard. It can remind us that even in the darkest moments, we are not alone.”

She further describes the tracks as a form of resistance, intended to draw attention to individuals whose voices and experiences are often overlooked. Through ‘Azadi’, de Witte brings together technology, electronic music and social advocacy, using the release to highlight restrictions on women’s artistic expression while supporting organisations working to defend their rights.

Find out more about upcoming ‘Azadi’ EP here :

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