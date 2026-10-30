Das Mörtal Pushes Creative Boundaries With ‘DECVY I’

Canadian electronic music producer Das Mörtal, known for his dark synthwave sound and cinematic approach to electronic production, continues to expand his musical direction with ‘DECVY I’. Released on October 29, 2026, via Lisbon Lux Records, the project follows his double single ‘PARASITE & GHOST’, released earlier this year. Drawing inspiration from personal experiences with illness and frustration, Das Mörtal incorporates darker themes into his production, exploring the relationship between physical vulnerability, emotional distress and electronic music.

‘DECVY I’ moves between darkwave, witch house, techno and punk-inspired electronic sounds, highlighting the producer’s versatility across contrasting styles. The previously released ‘PARASITE & GHOST’ introduces two distinct musical directions, offering listeners an early indication of the project’s broader sonic identity. Its opening track takes a particularly unconventional approach, beginning with trance inspired elements before developing into a more aggressive arrangement influenced by punk and eurodance. Despite the stylistic differences between tracks, the project maintains a consistent atmosphere shaped by its underlying themes of deterioration and personal struggle.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the project in an interview with PLAYY. Magazine, Das Mörtal explains:

‘It’s about the decay of my body and mind and dealing with the pain and frustration it causes’.

The producer also describes ‘DECVY I’ through three defining words: “Decay, One, Trilogy”, suggesting a broader creative concept behind the release. With its combination of contrasting electronic styles and deeply personal subject matter, the project marks another chapter in Das Mörtal’s evolving artistic direction.

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