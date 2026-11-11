Armin van Buuren Drops Full Ultra Mexico 2026 Set

Following an electrifying mainstage appearance at Ultra Mexico 2026, Armin van Buuren has shared his complete festival performance on his official YouTube channel. With a career spanning more than two decades, the five time DJ Mag Top 100 DJs winner has become one of electronic music’s most influential figures, celebrated for his contributions to trance and his long running A State of Trance radio show. The performance took place at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City, where Ultra Mexico returned for its third edition on 7–8 November 2026. As one of the festival’s mainstage headliners, Armin took to the stage before thousands of electronic music fans, adding another major international appearance to his extensive career.

The newly uploaded recording captures Armin van Buuren’s mainstage appearance in its entirety, offering viewers an uninterrupted look at the extravagant energy and atmosphere of Ultra Mexico 2026. Known for combining uplifting trance melodies, driving basslines and powerful electronic arrangements, Armin’s performances showcase his ability to move between emotive musical passages and high intensity festival moments. The video provides an opportunity for fans to revisit the production, crowd reactions and musical progression of his set, extending the festival experience beyond the live event. Following his performance, the Dutch producer expressed his appreciation for the Mexican audience on Instagram, writing:

‘Gracias por tanto amor México’.

The release follows Armin van Buuren’s recent upload of his complete Amsterdam Music Festival (AMF) 2026 performance, continuing his practice of sharing major live appearances with listeners around the world. As trance continues to attract attention from both established audiences and a new generation of electronic music fans, Armin remains an important figure in the genre’s international presence. By making his festival recordings publicly accessible, he continues to connect with audiences beyond the venues themselves, allowing listeners to experience his performances regardless of location.

Watch the Full Ultra Mexico 2026 set here:

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