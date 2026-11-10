Martin Garrix and Alesso Confirm Creamfields 2027 B2B

Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix and Swedish electronic music star Alesso have confirmed their first ever UK back-to-back performance, scheduled for 28 August 2027 at Creamfields. Taking over the festival’s Arc Stage, the pair will headline one of the standout performances of its 30th anniversary edition, taking place from 26–29 August at the Daresbury Estate in Cheshire, England. Ranked No. 2 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs 2026, Garrix recently completed his eleventh season as a resident at Ushuaïa Ibiza, while Alesso returned to his hometown of Stockholm earlier this year for his first headline performance in the city in a decade. Both artists have established international careers through their contributions to progressive house and mainstage electronic music, making their upcoming joint appearance a major addition to the anniversary programme.

The performance will mark the duo’s third back-to-back appearance, following their collaboration at Tomorrowland in 2023 and a joint set at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre in October 2026. Known for their melodic productions, uplifting builds and festival anthems, Garrix and Alesso bring complementary musical styles that have made their previous appearances highly anticipated among dance music fans. Their Creamfields set joins a diverse lineup featuring The Prodigy, Hannah Laing, Jamie Jones and Marco Carola, alongside a special four way back-to-back performance involving Josh Baker, KETTAMA and Prospa. The festival will also introduce Runway 2.0, a new open air stage designed to accommodate 20,000 attendees, expanding the scale of its anniversary celebrations.

The announcement arrives ahead of another significant milestone for Martin Garrix, who is preparing to release his second studio album, ‘Marty’, on 5 March 2027. His first full length project since ‘SENTIO’ in 2022, the album follows a period of musical experimentation that has seen the producer introduce his own vocals on releases including ‘Catharina’ and ‘This Dream Of You’. Meanwhile, Alesso continues to build on a milestone year following his special homecoming performance at Solliden Stockholm. With both artists entering new stages of their careers, their forthcoming Creamfields appearance promises a memorable addition to the festival’s three decade history.

Check out the Creamfields 2027 B2B announcement here:

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