MR.BLACK Revives Die Antwoord’s ‘I Fink U Freeky’

Israeli DJ and producer MR.BLACK has released his latest single, ‘I Fink U Freeky’, offering a fresh electronic interpretation of the South African duo Die Antwoord’s 2012 release. Known for his energetic productions that cross between psytrance, techno and mainstage electronic music, MR.BLACK continues to explore contrasting styles through his own MR.BLACK Music imprint. His previous releases include ‘Wildstyle’, ‘Free Your Mind’ alongside Gproject, and a collaboration with Italian electronic music artist Giorgia Angiuli. Drawing inspiration from the melodic character of 1990s dance music, his latest production revisits Die Antwoord’s unconventional sound through a contemporary club arrangement.

Combining the rhythmic intensity of psytrance with the driving elements of techno, ‘I Fink U Freeky’ introduces a high energy sound shaped by nostalgic electronic melodies and a forceful rhythmic foundation. The production retains the original’s distinctive vocal identity while incorporating the pulsating basslines and fast paced momentum associated with MR.BLACK’s musical style. Having already featured extensively throughout his live performances, the track has attracted attention from DJs working across techno, hyper techno and psytrance. Its combination of recognisable vocals and contrasting electronic influences creates a crossover between Die Antwoord’s experimental approach and the modern underground dance scene.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the release, MR.BLACK explains:

‘It started with my love for a beautiful period in electronic music, for the melodies and sounds of the nineties. I took that feeling and connected it to psytrance and techno, a fusion I really love to create and play’.

The producer also highlighted the response the track has received during his performances, noting its ability to resonate with audiences familiar with the original as well as those discovering it for the first time. With ‘I Fink U Freeky’, MR.BLACK continues to expand his musical direction, bringing together influences from different eras and genres while maintaining the energetic character of his productions.

Listen to MR.BLACK’s ‘I Fink U Freeky’ here:

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